KEWASKUM
Jeannette Ann Plaum
July 13, 1931 — July 1, 2020
Jeannette Ann Plaum (Mueller), age 88 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2020, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
Jeannette was born on July 13, 1931, in Fredonia to Eugene and Henrietta Mueller (Dimmer). She was united in marriage to Carl Plaum on November 26, 1949. Carl passed away on Dec. 15, 2015.
Jeannette started at Amity Leather in West Bend in her teenage years and went on to be an Avon representative for 13 years.
She then worked at Hi-Tran in Waubeka and baby-sat for the Miceli family for many years. Jeannette enjoyed many things: dancing and listening to polka music, many crafts, playing cards/board games, taking pictures, tending flowers/ plants, bird watching, cake decorating, jigsaw puzzles, word searches, decorating for every holiday (big or small), visiting the Amish, collecting chicken/rooster items, and especially socializing with family and friends. She was quick to remind us “there is always room for ice cream.”
Those Jeannette leaves behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Valerie (Ken) Bauer; her four granddaughters, Ashley (Mike) Tokarz, Lauren (Stetson) Schmitt, Heather (Randy) Heinitz, and Bryanna Bauer; two great-grandsons, Noah and Micah Schmitt. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Donald Voeks; sister-in-law, Margaret Mueller; and dear friends, Gerry and Joy Zeidler and Carol and Jim Miceli and family; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Plaum; daughter, Christine Plaum; sister, Alice (John) Stahl; brothers, Norbert Mueller and Richard Mueller; and sisters-in-law, Marion (Richard) Geib and Carol Voeks.
Mass of Christian burial for Jeannette will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum, WI 53040, with Father Jacob Strand officiating. Inurnment at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in St. Michaels at a later date.
Jeannette’s family will greet relatives and friends at church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Jeannette’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens and Preceptor Home Health and Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Jeannette’s service will be recorded. The video of the service will be posted on our website at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jeannette’s arrangements.