WEST BEND
Jeff ‘Snapper’ Tennies
March 10, 1954 — March 13, 2020
Jeff “Snapper” Tennies of West Bend died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Samaritan Health Center at the age of 66 years. He was born on March 10, 1954 in West Bend to Albert “Tiger” and Sally (nee Kell) Tennies. A gathering in celebration of Jeff’s life will be held on Sunday, August 16, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Lake Haven Pavilion, 7365 Lake Haven Drive near Green Lake. He attended Holy Angels Grade School, and went on to graduate from West Bend West High School with the Class of 1972. For more than 49 years, he worked with his father in the family construction business. Throughout his life, he was involved in many activities. For many years, he was a Cub Scout and later Boy Scout. He bowled with many area leagues, bowling many perfect 300 games. He played on the All Tennies Championship basketball team with the West Bend Recreation League. He played and umpired softball for many years and also refereed many basketball leagues.
Survivors include his parents, Tiger and Sally; eight brothers and sisters: Deb (Mike) Van Beek of West Bend, Mike (Cindy) of West Bend, Scott (Je’Ette) of Germantown, Mark of West Bend, Pam (Allen) Carter of West Bend, James
of Beaver Dam, Randy (Jenny) of West Bend, and Melissa (Ernie) of West Bend; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; other relatives and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the West Bend Softball Association appreciated.
Jeff’s family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to the nursing staff and CNAs at Samaritan Health Center, Dr. Cornelius, Dr. Burfeind and Allay Hospice for their care and compassion.
