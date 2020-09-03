Jeffrey A. ‘Sack’ Mapes
March 1, 1954 — Aug. 25, 2020
Jeffrey Alan Mapes “Sack”, age 66, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Jeff courageously battled pancreatic cancer, which ultimately took his life, but never broke his spirit. Jeff was born on March 1, 1954 to Harold and Elizabeth Mapes in West Bend. Jeff enjoyed taking his hot rod to car shows with his buddies. Restoring and riding vintage motorcycles was also one of Jeff’s passions. He was a member of the Kirchhayn Cruisers and a long-time member of Abate. Above all, Jeff fiercely loved his friends, children, grandchildren and his partner in life, Connie “CL.”
Jeff is survived by his mother, Elizabeth “Betty”; brothers, David “Grub” (Carol McKee), Randy and Gary; children, Kayla (Matt) Meredith, Jarrett “JJ” (Michayla) Mapes; grandchildren, Braysin Meredith, Myla Mapes; partner in life, Connie Horvath; former wife and good friend, Lea “Squeal” Gradinjan; last, but not the least, “Bob the Cat.”
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Harold Mapes Jr.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 6, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53090. Eulogies will follow. Interment of cremains will take place at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.