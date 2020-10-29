KEWASKUM
Jeffrey Ryan Paulus
Sept. 10, 1988 — Oct. 15, 2020
Jeffrey Ryan Paulus, 32, of Kewaskum passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Jeffrey was born on September 10, 1988, in West Bend, the son of Jeff and Karen (Jalas) Paulus. Jeffrey graduated from Kewaskum High School in 2006 and went on to McNally Smith School of Music in St. Paul, MN. He loved playing his bass guitar at Valley Fair. He worked at Wealser from 2012 to 2020. He was happy when he got promoted to manager of the heat treating department.
Those Jeffrey leaves behind to cherish his memory include his parents, Jeff and Karen Paulus of Kewaskum; his brother, Thomas Paulus, and sisterin- law Danielle; nephew, Owen, and niece, Lyla; grandparent Eleanor Jalas; aunts and uncles, Susan Perkins (special friend, Jack) of Kewaskum, Sharon (Todd) Laurent of Richfield, Kathryn (Christopher) Ruch of Kewaskum, Kim (Lee) Buslaff of Oakfield; cousins Kali (Mark) Pentler and Candace Greupink, Ben and Rachel Johnson, Tyler and Leea (Steven) Cochenet, Hannah Buslaff, Destiny Gerlach, Teegan and Adlee Buslaff; very special second cousin Andy Breuer, and other relatives and friends.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his grandparents Thomas Jalas and Marcie Fierke; and his uncle John Jalas; and Marvin Perkins.
Jeffrey loved life, playing his bass guitar, golfing, Packers, Brewers, and enjoyed his trip to London, England summer of 2019. Jeffrey loved spending time playing football and bowling with Owen. He also had fun with Lyla playing at the park. At Christmas and birthday parties, Jeffrey always came with a smile on his face and gifts for the children. Jeffrey’s love of music and contagious smile inspired us all.
Jeffrey was a fun-loving fellow who wasn’t afraid to take risks. He always managed to keep close to his roots and never forgot the place and people he came from. We all love you so much and can’t wait to see you again.
There will be a private celebration of life gathering at a later date.