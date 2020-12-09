Jeffrey S. Krueger
April 5, 1957 — Nov. 30, 2020
On November 30, 2020 Jeffrey S. Krueger, age 63, passed after a long battle with cancer at Kathy Hospice. Jeff was born on April 5, 1957 to Lester and Mary (Loew) Krueger of Colgate. Jeff was a Hartford High School graduate and was happily employed at Jackson Community Center until his passing.
Jeff loved music of all genres and enjoyed going to concerts with his nieces Jody, Nici, Tracie and nephew Brad. Jeff enjoyed cheering for his WI Badgers, yet his favorite pastime was watching the Milwaukee Brewers. If he wasn’t enjoying every game watching them, his happiest moments were at the games with his nephews Jared Raddemann and Chris Mueller. Jeff was a loving brother to his 9 siblings. Sandra (Ronald) Zwieg, Koreen, aka Korky, (Donald) Kienest, Korky’s partner Larry Eynon, Dick (Sue) Krueger, Jean (Roger) Knop, Joyce (Steve) Dibb, Charles (Gail) Krueger, Jackie (Bob) Roddemann, Jerilynn Krueger, and Kris (Michael) Nagel. He will be missed by his 30 nieces and nephews and their growing families.
Jeff preceeded in death by his mother Mary, father Lester, sisters Jerilynn, Korky, Kris, sister-in-law Gail, and brothers-in-law Ronald, Donald, Steve, Roger & Larry.
In lieu of flowers we ask for donations in Jeff’s memory to your favorite animal shelter, the MS Foundation or Jackson Community Center.
A Memorial Service will be at 11:00AM at Merton Community Fire Department N75 W31480 Park Rd, Hartland WI 53029 on December 13, 2020. Visitation will be the same day at the fire department from 10:00AM until 10:45AM. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com