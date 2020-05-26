Jeremy Bryan Krejci, 27
Jeremy Bryan Krejci of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Cedarburg, found peace on May 13, 2020, at the age of 27.
Jeremy was a beloved son of Jessie (Derek) Maul. He was a dedicated father to Isabella, and adoring brother of Caitlin and Ahren. He was a loving grandson to Shirley (Bob) Laabs and Clarann (Tom) Frohnapfel. He also leaves behind his father Jason Botticelli, special friend Brianna, and many other family and friends.
Jeremy was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports, Packers, Brewers, and Bucks and dedicated his career to serving people with humor and smiles. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 1616 W. Mequon Road, Mequon.
A graveside service will be held at the church cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.