WEST BEND
Jerry Anthony Fait
March 17, 1914 — June 9, 2020
Jerry Anthony Fait, age 106 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on June 9, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living Community in West Bend surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born on March 17, 1914, in Milladore to Edward and Mary Fait (Chinadl). He was united in marriage to Viola Saeger on December 7, 1939, in Milwaukee. Viola passed away in 1994.
Jerry was known to his family and many others as “Gramps,” he has given all who have known him an abundance of joy. Whether it be stealing the show on the dance floor or his star appearances in the Dundee St. Patrick’s Day Parades, Gramps’ spunk and charm was always contagious. He continued to amaze us right up until his passing at a spry 106 years of age.
Those Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory include his four children, Nancy (Will) Kopp, David (Carolyn) Fait, Gary Fait, and Susan (Glen) Held; 11 grandchildren, Kerry Redlich, Mark Redlich, Jennifer (Tony) Edwards, Heather (Charles) Brennen, Ryan (Colleen) Fait, Brian Bank, Michael Bank, Abby Fait, Zack Fait, Lisa Badini, and Bill (Heather) Badini. Jerry is further survived by 11 great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Viola, Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Ballard.
Due to current restrictions, a private Catholic Mass and burial will be held by Jerry’s family. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.
Memorials to the Full Shelf Food Pantry (P.O. Box 1157, West Bend, WI 53095) preferred. Or cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Jerry’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at New Perspective and Four Seasons Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jerry’s arrangements.