Jerry G. Pintor, 85

Jerry (Poncho) Pintor passed away at 85 years old on Monday, October 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Audrey; his children Jerry Jr., Tammy (Bill) Faber, Geralene and Betty Jo; stepchildren Kathryn Jerabek, David (Julie) Lukes, Donald Lukes, Terry (Jim) Myren and Kerry (Mick) Fetzer; special grandchildren Andrew (Kayla) Jewell, Kyle (Terri) Lukes, Jacob Tregler, and Joesey Fetzer. He is also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jerry was a wonderful man who enjoyed baseball, horseshoes, bowling and playing pool. He will be missed dearly by many family and friends, a memorial to be held at a later date.

Peace of Mind Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 414-453-1562.

