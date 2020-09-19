KEWASKUM
Joan Esther Bodden
July 5, 1950 — Sept. 17, 2020
Joan Esther Bodden, 70, of Kewaskum, passed away at Serenity Villa on September 17, 2020 from complications of cancer. Joan was born July 5, 1950, in Theresa. Joan grew up on the family farm in Theresa with five brothers and two sisters. She attended St. Theresa Parish School, Kewaskum High School, and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. Joan began her teaching career at St. Theresa Catholic School in Theresa. Within a few years she became an elementary teacher at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception School in West Bend. Throughout her 40 years of dedicated service to the education and nurturing of children, Joan enjoyed teaching and helping others.
After retiring in 2007, she continued to volunteer at St. Mary’s Parish, attend Bible study groups, and assist at Holy Trinity School in Kewaskum. She enjoyed providing help and food for church events and Harvest House Mission. Her concern for family and friends imbued her life. An annual family Christmas party and Fourth of July celebration were special times to remember at Joan’s cozy home in Kewaskum. Joan enjoyed lifelong learning, crafts, cooking, gardening, reading, music, theater, travel, time for prayer, and the company of friends and family. Her nieces and nephews fondly remember special days with Aunt Joanie, especially trips to Green Bay Packers training camp. She was a true Brewers baseball fan, too. Even during her several years of living with cancer and becoming disabled, her positive spirit, faith in God, and concern for others remained a light in her life.
Those Joan leaves behind to cherish her memory include her seven brothers and sisters: Robert (Janice) Bodden of West Bend, Mary (Gerald) Falkowski of West Bend, Michael (Sandy) Bodden of West Bend, Eugene (Linda) Bodden of Theresa, Rose (David) Vogt of West Bend, Mark Bodden (fiancée, Debra Stortz) of Brownsville, and David Bodden of Lomira.
Also surviving Joan are three aunts, Esther Kirsch (nee Bodden), Veronica Gindt (nee Moser), and Mary Rose Thull (nee Moser), and many close first cousins who supported her throughout her illness.
Having no children of her own, Joan held a special bond of love for her 15 nieces and nephews and their families; Terri Bodden, Linda (Nick) Griffie, Stephanie (Jason) Splinter, Andrew (Sara) Falkowski, Matthew (Brittany) Falkowski, Patrick (Sarah) Falkowski, Greg Bodden, Jill (Jeff) Palka, Timothy (Linda) Bodden, Donald (Sarah) Bodden, Shelley (Kevin) Arndt, Nathan (Amanda) Bodden, Katie (Ben) Schneider, Kristin Vogt, and Chad (Ashley) Bodden. Joan is further survived by 20 great-nephews and nieces, and many loving friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Dolores (nee Moser) Bodden, and many dearly loved aunts and uncles.
Joan’s family will greet relatives and friends at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095) on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Mass of Christian burial for Joan will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church (406 Jefferson St., West Bend, WI 53090) with Father Carlos Londoño officiating. Interment at St. Theresa Memorial Gardens after Mass.
Memorials to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to all the amazing cousins, neighbors, and friends, who were a constant source of help and love during Joan’s illness. Appreciation also to caregivers, Dr. Mooney, Kraemer Cancer Center, Serenity Villa and Horizon Home Care & Hospice for their years of medical care and compassion.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Joan’s arrangements.