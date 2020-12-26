WEST BEND
Joan Geraldine Bieszk
Sept. 9, 1940 — Dec. 23, 2020
Joan Geraldine Bieszk (nee Medrow) of West Bend passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the age of 80.
Joan was born on September 9, 1940, to George and Agnes (Jaskolski) Medrow. She graduated from South Division High School in 1958. Joan grew up in Milwaukee where she met and married the love of her life, Robert Bieszk on August 29, 1959. They had four children: Larry (Sept. 1960), Mike (Jan. 1962), Dan (Dec. 1963), and daughter Sandy (Feb. 1965). Bob and Joan moved their family to West Bend in 1968 where Joan dedicated her life to her family with love and devotion.
Joan loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherwoman. She has many prize bucks on display in her home. She also enjoyed spending winters in Florida, line dancing and playing bingo. She loved hosting family gatherings and always made sure no one was forgotten and had plenty of delicious food prepared. She will be dearly missed by so many.
Joan is survived by her husband, Robert Bieszk of West Bend; her sons Larry (Karen) Bieszk of Wausau, Mike (Stacy) Bieszk of West Bend, Dan (Maricel) Bieszk of Woodbury, MN, daughter Sandy Malzahn of Stevens Point, and brother Jim (Carol) Medrow. She is further survived by many grandchildren: Jackie Bieszk, Cory (Kayla) Bieszk, Eric (Kaitlyn) Bieszk, Nick Bieszk, Stephanie Malzahn, Scott Malzahn, Brandon Bieszk, Kaitlyn Bieszk, adopted grandchildren Max Jenz, Joe Jenz; great-grandchildren: Lia Bieszk, Ricky Kramer, Jada Bieszk, Max Bieszk, and many more that loved her.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, George and Agnes Medrow’ father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Eleanor Bieszk; brothers George Medrow, Jack Medrow; sister Janet Zdanczewicz, and many other friends and relatives.
A funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at The Phillip Funeral Home Chapel of West Bend (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Pastor John Bass presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, December 28, from 10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
Livestreaming of the funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on the Phillip Funeral Homes Facebook page.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call (262) 338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.