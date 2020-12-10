SLINGER
Joan T. Carney (nee Jankoski)
Sept. 16, 1945 — Dec. 7, 2020
Joan T. Carney (nee Jankoski), age 75, of Slinger, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Serenity Villa.
Joan was born in Milwaukee on September 16, 1945 to Emily (nee Gradecki) and Edward Jankoski. She was raised in West Allis, along with her four beloved sisters, graduating from Mercy High School. Later, she met the love of her life, Michael R. Carney, who proposed on Valentine’s Day in 1971. Just six months later, on August 14th, they married each other at Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in West Allis. Mike and Joan were a devoted to each other for over 49 years!
Joan worked for Prudential Life Insurance Company as an office manager at several locations for 31 years, before retiring. She was not one to sit around and worked after retirement. She worked part time at Sansone Drugs in Slinger, J.W. Speaker, and really enjoyed helping the children of the Slinger School District as a crossing guard for several years. Joan was a dedicated, longtime member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, in Slinger. Here she served her parish as a CCD Teacher, belonged to the Christian Mother’s Group, volunteered for fundraisers, delivered Holy Communion to the homebound, and served as a lector during many church services. Joan always carried her rosary just in case she had a little extra time to pray! Joan loved her family fiercely. She was incredibly proud of her children, Heather and Enid, and cherished her grandchildren, Haley, Jared, and Leah. She was blessed with her first great-granddaughter, her namesake, Isla Joan. She adored them, and could be found playing Uno, coloring or playing at the beach of Big Cedar Lake with them. They adored her in return and will deeply miss their grandma/nana. Joan also enjoyed playing cards, bowling, watching the Wheel (of Fortune), and was an avid reader. She attended several class reunions with her motherin- law, who graduated at the same high school as she did.
Joan is survived by her dedicated husband of 49 years, Mike Carney; loving daughters, Heather Carney, and Enid (Jeff) Goodall; treasured grandchildren, Haley (Chad) Riggle, Jared and Leah Goodall, and adored great-granddaughter, Isla Joan Riggle. She is further survived by her two of her close-knit sisters, twin Judy Tambellini and her youngest sister, Connie (Desty) Lorino. Two of her special and greatly loved sisters preceded her in death; Kathleen Kudy and Marilyn (Mark) Iczkowski. She is also survived by many other loved family and friends, including inlaws Patricia and Robert Jursik, Kathy and Michael Oremus and Laurel and Elton Edmonds.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Emily and Edward Jankoski, her mother and father-in-law, Dolores and Royal Carney, her brother-in-law James Tambellini, and John and Darlene Carney.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private committal will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery for Joan’s immediate family. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on a later date when it is safer for all family and friends to be together. Contributions in memory of Joan are sincerely appreciated to St. Peter’s Parish Endowment Fund.
Joan’s family would like to share their great appreciation to the nursing staff and caretakers at Serenity Villa, Cedar Community Rehab, and Horizon Home Hospice, for their compassionate and tender care.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.