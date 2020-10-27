Joanne Alma Brandt
April 28, 1937 — Oct. 23, 2020
Joanne Alma Brandt (nee Tischendorf) was taken into the arms of our heavenly father on Friday, October 23, 2020, joining her husband, Wilmer. Private funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Mueller Funeral Home and Immanuel Cemetery. Joanne, an 83-year-old resident of Cedarburg, passed away at Froedtert West Bend Hospital due to complications imposed by the COVID-19 virus. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Joanne was born in Campbellsport on April 28, 1937, the daughter of the late Alfred and Cyrilla (nee Schaeffer) Tischendorf. She was born on the family farm, graduated from Campbellsport High School, and worked for the ASC office in Washington County before getting married. She married Wilmer Brandt on October 14, 1961, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg and they were blessed with three daughters. She helped alongside her husband on the family dairy farm until their retirement in 1994. After retirement, Joanne and Wilmer bought a cabin on Shay Lake near Crivitz, where she enjoyed spending time with family, planting flowers, and taking rides on the pontoon boat. Joanne had a very strong faith and spent many years teaching Sunday school at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Joanne loved making her famous lemon meringue pies for countless auctions and was known for her excellent German potato salad and home-canned dill pickles. She was a lifelong 4-H member and leader in Ozaukee County and loved helping and watching her kids and grandkids raise animals to show at the Ozaukee County Fair. She loved dancing to polka with Wilmer, feeding the birds, planting flowers, watching a good Brewers game, and watching her grandchildren grow up to be parents of her great-grandchildren.
Joanne is survived by daughters Terry (Steve) Gall-Proefrock, Sheri (Jim) Hoerchner and Jackie (Steve) Bruss; grandchildren Melissa (Jeremiah) Bradley, Andrew (Kaley) Gall, Lindsey Gall, Nick (Kim) Gall, Jason (Lauren) Hoerchner, Marie (Jairus) Harper, Joel (Meg) Hoerchner, Ella Hoerchner (boyfriend Tyler), Nathan Bruss (girlfriend Liz), Jacob Bruss, and Aaron Bruss; step-grandchildren Josh (Alisa) Proefrock, Jordan (Erica) Proefrock, Javan Proefrock (girlfriend Christa), and JoHanna Proefrock; great-granddaughters Ryelynn and Sloane Bradley and Clara Proefrock; great-grandsons Maverick Gall, Jude and Erwin Harper, Blake Hoerchner, and another great-grandchild on the way; siblings Bob (Millie) Tischendorf, Al (Penny) Tischendorf, Lois (Ronnie) Reese; sisters-in-law Lorraine Pluedeman and Hildegarde Brandt; brother-in law Ronald (Marian) Brandt. She also is survived by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer; son-in-law Jeff Gall; brother Darel (the late JoAnn) Tischendorf; and brothers-in-law Allen Brandt and Russel Pluedeman.
Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Ozaukee County 4-H Foundation are appreciated.
