Joanne Rose Kurth
Joanne Rose Kurth (nee Mosgaller) after a courageous battle with cancer, went home to her savior on July 25, 2020, at the age of 82 years, 3 months, and 7 days. Joanne was born in 1938 to Joseph and Hannah Mosgaller. After graduating from Menomonee Falls High School she worked at Teutonia Bank and Blue Cross/Blue Shield. She met her husband, George, on a blind date. They spent time camping, dancing at the Nightingale, and taking motorcycle rides before getting married in 1964. She has four children who will miss her dearly.
Joanne took great pleasure in flower gardening, sewing, baking, reading and card making. She never passed up the opportunity to send a handmade card to anyone for any occasion. She enjoyed spending time with family and adored her grandchildren. She was always helping neighbors and friends and volunteered at her church. Her favorite color was aqua and she loved snowmen and butterflies as evidenced by her wardrobe and decorating touches. She looked forward to regular lunch dates with those she had forged friendships with over many years.
Joanne was a loving wife for the past 56 years to George, who survives her; a devoted mother to Kevin (Linda) Kurth, Carrie (Ray) Kunkel, Connie (Randy) Bloch, and Kimberly (Jerry) Wachs. She adored her six grandchildren, Justin and Caleb Kurth, Tony and Eric Kunkel, Crystal (Robert) Trice, and Grady Wachs, and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Emitt Trice. She is further survived by her sisters Joyce (the late Jules) Hopfensperger, Nancy Mosgaller, Carole (the late Terry) Hayden, Janet Bergemann; brother
Joe (Betty) Mosgaller; brother-in-law Bob (Myle) Kurth; and many other cherished relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother Edward.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 2 at Peace Lutheran Church, (1001 Center Street, Hartford) at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Pasbrig presiding. Family will greet relatives and friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.
Interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
Memorials to Peace Lutheran Church or The Kathy Hospice in West Bend are appreciated.
We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Kathy Hospice and Pastor Pasbrig at Peace Lutheran Church, Hartford, for their care during Mom’s last days.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.