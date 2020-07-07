Joanne Susan Barelmann, 83
Joanne Susan Barelmann (nee Moerschel) was called to her heavenly home on July 2, 2020 with her loving family by her side at Hamilton House Senior Living, Cedarburg. She was 83 years old. Joanne was born August 19, 1936, in Milwaukee to the late William and Palma Moerschel (nee Kiekhaefer). She was baptized on September 13, 1936, at Zion Lutheran Church, Milwaukee, and confirmed on April 2, 1950, at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedarburg. She married the love of her life, Norbert Barelmann, on October 29, 1955. Joanne was a dedicated and loving mother and a wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother. She treasured her family and will live on in their hearts forever. Joanne was a longtime, active member of First Immanuel and a member of the First Immanuel Ladies Aid. She devoted her time outside of church to her family, always making time for babysitting, attending school events, and teaching her grandchildren to polka. She rejoiced with her family through many happy events and celebrations and provided unending support and love during the difficult times. She loved gardening, sewing, baking, canning, playing board and card games, family camping and just being surrounded by family and friends.
She was a devoted wife to her loving husband of 64 years, Norbert Barelmann. She was the beloved mother of six children who embody her love and joy: Ellen (John) Trummer, West Bend; Bob Barelmann (Linda Buyeske), Cedarburg; Tom (Jane) Barelmann, Cedarburg; Nancy Beck, Cedarburg; Wendy (Dave) Wollner, Grafton; and Jim (Kathy) Barelmann, Cedarburg. She was a proud, caring and dedicated grandmother to her 15 grandchildren, who will miss her every day: Tracy (Andy) Behrendt, Waupaca; Stephanie (Mike) Paulus, Sheboygan; Lindsay Barelmann (Dave Hudack), Jackson; Kelly (Dylan) Anagnoustopolous, Cedarburg; Jeff Barelmann, Cedarburg; Dan Barelmann (Emily Schulz), Grafton; Megan (Eric) Curtis, Poynette; Jared Beck, Cedarburg; Jacob
Beck (Stephanie Huettel), Slinger; Hannah Beck (Mitchell Lundry), Elkhorn; Adam Wollner (Kate Ray), Washington, D.C.; Emily Wollner, Cedarburg; Jonathan Wollner (Rachel Cook), Milwaukee; Kari Barelmann, Cedarburg; and Joe Barelmann, Sheboygan. Joanne also adored her three great-grandchildren and always had a hug and kiss for each one: Benjamin and Christian Behrendt, Waupaca, and Evelyn Paulus, Sheboygan. She is also survived by her brother, Glenn (Barb) Moerschel, Waukesha; sister, Barbara Rathke, Cedarburg; and sister-in-law, Doris Barelmann; and nieces, nephews, many other family and friends. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law Cheryl Barelmann; brothers-in-law Derald Rathke, Raymond Barelmann, Elmer Barelmann, and Frederick Barelmann.
The family would also like to thank Heartland Hospice and Hamilton House Senior Living for their care of Joanne and the entire family.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral service will take place on Tuesday at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg, at 1:30 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Zur Ruhe Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the First Immanuel Guardian Angel Fund. For more information please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com. Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.