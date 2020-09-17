Jodelle Kathleen Assmann-St.Onge, 42
Jodelle Kathleen Assmann-St.Onge of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, born on April 6, 1978, youngest of three surviving daughters, died on September 14, 2020, from a seven-year courageous battle from metastatic breast cancer at her private home in Cedarburg surrounded by her loving family. “I am survived by my longtime partner in life, Wade St. Onge, his son Travis St. Onge and our beautiful daughter, Paige St. Onge, who I will miss dearly. I am also survived by my parents, George and Carol Mae Assmann from Cedarburg, my sister, Rita (Tim) Heyroth and children, Nicholas, Benjamin, and Emily of Larsen, Wisconsin, sister Michelle (Ron) Tagye of Port Washington, Leo and Doloris St. Onge of Mequon, Julie (Duane) Wagner and their children, Karly and Brady of Mequon, Craig (Marsha) St. Onge and their children Tori and Nicki of Hales Corners and many other family, friends and beloved animals who brought me love, friendship and comfort throughout my journey.
“I would like to extend an appreciation to Aurora Hospice for their care, especially to my two nurses, Mark and Marcie as well as my Social Worker, Jill.
“In addition I’d like to share a very special thank you to my excellent team of doctors, physician assistants, nurses, technicians, and staff at Aurora Cancer Center of Grafton, Aurora Hospital of Grafton, and Aurora IR Department in Grafton. I will be forever grateful to my wonderful Oncologist, Dr. John Scott Maul, my Interventional Radiologist, Dr. Howenstein, my Palative physician, Dr. Francois Blumenfeld- Kouchner, Joel Thielke-PA, Dawn Ozinski-PA, my nurses, Kim and Derrick and my longtime family doctor of 31 years, Dr. Marc Olsen. There are so many wonderful healthcare workers to list from my many years of care. Please know that each and every one of you were so appreciated and thanked every day for listening, caring, laughing, and for helping fight this horrible disease for me — you are all so special and recognized.
“I’ve always been a lover of the sun and sunsets of the beach (which made Wade nuts), spending time near the ocean especially in Florida at our condo, I loved my flowers, animals, and birds. They all brought me such joy to each and every day. I wish I had more time to be with those I love and do the things I enjoy. I didn’t want to go, I never felt it was my time, I wanted to be here forever, but sometimes life has different plans for us. I want everyone who reads this and knows me that I NEVER lost my battle to cancer — I fought so hard till the very end.
“There will be a private service of celebration to be held as the sun sets at one of my favorite beaches on Captiva Island.
“In lieu of flowers, please consider a private donation in Paige St. Onge’s name or a donation to the Aurora Cancer Center.
“... and I think to myself, what a wonderful world.”
— Jodelle