John A. Lauerhaas, 85
John A. Lauerhaas age 85 of Waconia, MN, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, in Victoria, MN.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church (800 Waconia Parkway North) in Waconia, with the Rev. Dale Peterson officiating. Visitation held at the church one hour prior to service. John A. Lauerhaas was born May 18, 1935, in Milwaukee, the son of Michael and Louise (Marcott) Lauerhaas. John graduated high school and attended technical college. On April 24, 1965 he was united in marriage to Rosemary Geiser in Chilton. Together they were blessed with and raised two children.
Shortly after marriage, John and Rosemary settled in Grafton. John was a hard worker and provider for his family. He worked for Western Electric before accepting a position with Allen-Bradley/Rockwell Automation retiring in the late 1990s. John was constantly on the move and enjoyed working so much that even after retirement he continued to work part time.
John was very active in his church and community. At his church he ushered and served Communion. Upon moving to Waconia, in 2006, he volunteered at the Waconia Food Shelf and took great pleasure in being a part of the Breakfast Club.
John had many hobbies, talents and abilities. He adored model trains and was an avid collector. John made the most of every moment in his life. He was a car enthusiast, photographer and enjoyed exercising. He loved music and dancing and became a ballroom dance instructor. He delighted in his dogs, traveling and going on family vacations. John was detailed and independent but incredibly social. He was always thankful and appreciative. He was very loving and was loved greatly in return.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Louise Lauerhaas; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Bertha Geiser.
John is survived by his loving family: wife, Rosemary Lauerhaas; daughter, Tammy Cozzi of Scottsdale, AZ; son, Jeffrey (Vera) Lauerhaas of Waconia, MN; grandson Michael Lauerhaas; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Virginia and Brian Fancher, Bill and Terri Geiser; other relatives and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Memorials will be distributed in John’s memory to Waconia Food Shelf, Faith Lutheran Church, Carver County Humane Society, Encore Adult Services and Emerald Crest Memory Care.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. For more information, call 952-442-2121 or visit www.johnsonfh.com.