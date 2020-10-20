John C. Bemis, 91
John Clarence Bemis, previously of Cedarburg and most recently Menomonee Falls, died on October 12, 2020, at the age of 91 years.
John was born on June 10, 1929, in Sheboygan to the late Dr. Milfred and Tannie (nee Carmen) Bemis. He later married Gail June Hiam on February 9, 1952, in Shawano. Their marriage was blessed with six children.
As a young man, John worked in the grocery business for Kroger’s, Sentry and Kohl’s food store for many years. He later worked in the manufacturing sector and retired from Rockwell Automation after 20 years of service. John was an avid Packers, Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks fan who listened to many games on the radio while working in his gardens in the backyard. He loved yard work, John Grisham, sheepshead, a cold beer after a round of golf, FleetFarm and a cup of George’s Chili from Culver’s … but his greatest love was spending time with his family.
John is survived by his children: Brian (Dennise) Bemis, Catherine (Leon) Rucktenwald, Linda (the late Steve) Martin, Jeanne (Paul) Wonders and Jeff (Mary) Bemis; grandchildren: Samantha, Amelia, Matthew, Brad, Rebecca, Eliese, Tannie, Kayleigh, Kelsey, Katie, William, Jessica, Sara, Julia, Christina, Richard, Bradley and Tracy and 26 great-grandchildren. John is further survived by his sister Marjory (David) Lyford, brother Clarence (Diane) Bemis, in-laws Pauline Bemis, Louis (Darlene), Dan (Sharon) Danielson and nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Gail; his parents; daughter Rebecca Bemis; granddaughter Jennifer Bemis; sister Rose (Glen) Zachow; brothers Edward (Alice) Bemis, George Bemis and sister Carol Lex.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army are appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Mass of Christian Burial to be held Saturday, October 24, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church (1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012) at 2 p.m. Visitation to be held from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the church. Private cremation to follow. Mueller Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.