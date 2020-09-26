MAYVILLE
John C. Volkert
Jan. 28, 1953 — Sept. 24, 2020
John C. Volkert, age 67, of Mayville passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
John was born the son of John and Dolores (Belke) Volkert on January 28, 1953 in Milwaukee. He was united in marriage to Susan Miller on August 18, 1973, in West Bend and raised their children there for 20 years. John and Sue then moved to Mayville and have now made their home there for nearly 30 years.
John was a skilled carpenter and worked in the Milwaukee area for over 35 years and then enjoyed working at Walmart in various positions for another 10 years before fully retiring. John’s faith and family were most important to him. He found it important to share his faith and how proud he was of his family with others. He loved the outdoors, especially the times spent camping, swimming and fishing with his children and grandchildren in Rio. He also looked forward to building projects at his home or helping others with theirs. John was a faithful member of Springfield Community Church in Lomira.
John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sue of Mayville; his children: Jesse (Jamie Kufeldt) Volkert of West Bend, Briana (Mark) Harmon of Berlin, Sara (Chad) Britten of Zearing, IA, Melanie (Gerad) Strong of Fate, TX, Ryan (Breanne) Volkert of Kansas City, MO, Amy Volkert of Cameron, Alex Maze of San Diego, CA, Zakary Miller of Fond du Lac, Ramon Volkert of Mayville, Marcus Volkert of Mayville, Dylan Volkert of Mayville, and his foster children. He also is survived by his grandchildren: Serena, Jacob, Kayden, Arielle, Devin, Micah, Gabriel, Noah, Mary, Aubrey, Levi, Elisha, Hannah, Payton, Malachi, Aribella, Shiloh, Michael, Laureli, Loyal, and Elisha; his siblings: Richard (Nancy) Volkert of Coloma, Ellain (Ken) Puls of Germantown, Barb (Joe) Kowalski of Tomahawk, Dr. Paul (Trish) Volkert of Janesville, Karen (Rick) Langdon of Neenah, and Steve (Joni) Volkert of Hartford. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Adrianne Swingen.
A memorial service for John will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 12 p.m. at Springfield Community Church in Lomira with Pastor Ray La Batte officiating. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m. at the church.
John’s memorial service will be streaming live on Springfield Community Church’s facebook page, https://www.facebook. com/lomirascc/ Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.