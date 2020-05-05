John Ernest Dressel, 84
Sep. 19, 1935 -- April 29, 2020
John Ernest Dressel, age 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home in West Bend.
He was born in Milwaukee on September 19, 1935, to Ernest and Catherine (nee Kern) Dressel. John was retired from Johnson Controls, where he worked for many years as a millwright. John was a member of Friends of Nature, and he enjoyed RVing for six and a half years. He was an avid Brewers and Packers fan who loved playing all sports, including fistball, bowling, golf, fishing, and horseshoes.
John is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; mother-in-law, Alice Yanke (Walz); children, Debra (Dennis) Huff, Darryl (Deborah) Dressel, Kevin (Elizabeth) Dressel, Kelly (John O) Dressel; 11 wonderful grandkids; and 10 wonderful great-grandkids.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Catherine Dressel; stepsister, Nancy Rosche; and his father-in-law, Arthur Yanke.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.