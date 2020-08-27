John G. ‘Jack’ Eggers
March 27, 1930 — Aug. 24, 2020
Jack Eggers passed away on Monday August 24, 2020, at the age of 90 years. He was born on March 27, 1930, in Dundee to George and Adeline Eggers. Jack graduated from Campbellsport High School Class of 1949. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951 1953. On November 22, 1952, Jack married Joan Hughes, his high school sweetheart, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport. He was employed at the West Bend Company for 12 years, a dispatcher for the West Bend Police Dept. for 24 years and was the original driver for the West Bend Taxi for 17 years. Jack’s hobbies were playing cards, golf, traveling, trips to Las Vegas and spending time with family and friends.
Jack is survived by his wife, Joan; his children Robert (Patricia), Richard and David; two grandchildren, Jessica (Bill) Fazio and Garrett (Jessica Schott); four great-grandchildren, Audrey and Grayson Fazio and Asher and Felicity Eggers; his brother Raymond; in-laws Janet (the late Ronald) Hanson, and Anne (the late Donald) Uelman; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister
Pat Drew, sister-in-law Carol (Leo) Brown, and brother-in-law Pearson (Sharon) Hughes.
A memorial service for Jack will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, with Deacon Mark Jansen presiding. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Final place of rest will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
Memorials of your choice are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.