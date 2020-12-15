HARTFORD
John J. Novak
Sept. 9, 1928 - Dec. 11, 2020
John J. Novak age 92 of Hartford passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at his home.
John was born September 9, 1928 in West Bend to Anton and Josephine Novak. He was united in marriage to Laura Kanarowski on May 7, 1966, in Milwaukee. John was a real estate agent, Town of Hartford Assessor and a farmer. Farming was his passion and he loved to spend time doing field work and being in the tractor. John loved chocolate and would never turn it down if he were offered a piece. John will be remembered for always having a smile on his face and waving as he drove by.
John is survived by his loving wife, Laura, and sister-in-law, Carol (Dan) Moeller. He is further survived by his dearest friends Larry (Barb) Schmidt, nieces, nephews and other relatives and his dog Bonnie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and three sisters.
A Mass of Resurrection for John will be celebrated Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the St. Therese Chapel, Holy Hill, (1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033) with Father Jude Peters officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027) from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Interment in St. Kilian Cemetery in Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary of the Hill Parish Center are appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.