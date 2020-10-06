WEST BEND
John J. Waskiewicz
Sept. 24, 1928 — Sept. 29, 2020
John J. Waskiewicz, age 92 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on September 29, 2020, at Cedar Lake Health and Rehabilitation in West Bend. John was born on September 24, 1928, in Bloomfield, New Jersey, to Lawrence and Lillian Waskiewicz (Paxton). He was united in marriage to Elsie E. Hauboldt on April 19, 1952, in Milwaukee. Elsie passed away on July 13, 2014.
John served in the United States Navy. He graduated first in his class (out of 66 students) in Naval School. John served during the Korean War. He traveled all over the United States and enjoyed driving to see the national parks and visiting Las Vegas. John was interviewed by Navy Electronics Officers School and became an instructor for three years. He worked on the guidance system for the Apollo space system for 13 years. John also worked on guidance systems for 747 aircrafts and has five patents and designed 15 electronic instrumentations for engineers for manufacturing. He also made videos for Cedar Community in his own studio. John and Elsie belonged to Chorusters at Cedar Community.
John is survived by nephews Robert and Lawrence; nieces Peggy, Claire, Jean and Kristie; grand-nephews Brent, Robert, Jason, Kyle, David and Jonathan; grandnieces Diane, Caroline, Mary, Theresa, Robin and Leigh Ann; great-grand-nephews Aiden, Felix, Sean, Zachary, Tyler, Mason, Carter, Daniel and William; and great-grandnieces Kaitlin, Kristen, Kallie, Lily, Skylar, Samantha, Olivia, Eve, Sierra, and Adele.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Lillian; his wife, Elsie; his brothers, Lawrence and Raymond; and nephews Howard and Richard.
Visitation for John will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Myrhum Patten Funeral Home in West Bend with a memorial service at 11 with Pastor Eric Kirkegaard officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at 12 noon at the Cedar Ridge Memorial Garden. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.
A very special thank-you to all the staff of Cedar Crossings, Cedar Homecare and Cedar Hospice.
