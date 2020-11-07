ERIN
John Joseph Russell
May 25, 1946 - Nov. 4, 2020
John Joseph Russell, age 74 of Erin, passed away in the comfort of his son’s and sister’s care on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
John was born May 25, 1946, in Milwaukee to Emily R. (nee Wiebeck) and John C. ‘Jack’ Russell. John graduated from Pius XI High School and went on to serve our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He drove semi-truck for United Parcel Service and retired after 41 years, to go on to earn his Ph.D. in Garbology.
While working at UPS, John was very proud to achieve the recognition of the Circle of Honor, which celebrates drivers with 40 years of safe driving.
John was a member of Northbrook Church in Richfield. His journey in faith expanded greatly when he began attending services there, and he found a great sense of community in the many friends he gained through the church. He was an active member in many of Northbrook’s programs and took great fulfillment in his faith.
John had a truly entrepreneurial spirit. He was always maintaining a side job or hobby; including covering salt piles on Jones Island, running Betsy’s Cozy Corner, Kids Skids, and other inventions and enterprises. His thirst for knowledge was evident by stepping one foot in his house. He always had books on hand, ranging from works of faith to cooking and quantum physics. He had a wanting to tinker and know how things worked, even if after reassembling a machine, there were a few screws left over.
He was a proud fifth generation of Irish immigrants to the Town of Erin, and could often be found playfully harassing his friends at the Erin Motel & Restaurant.
He had a true passion for rummage and estate sales. He got a thrill from discussing prices and hunting for good deals. He was always looking for an obscure tool or gadget to add to his many, many oddities. If a neighbor was in need, rest assured John ‘had a tool for that.’
In his retirement he found a great passion for volunteering and raising money for organizations such as the Salvation Army, BrookLink, Make A Wish, and the Wisconsin Upside Down.
John most enjoyed spending time at his home at Druid Lake. The lake community was his second family. His favorite pastime was walking the shoreline getting caught up on the latest lake news, sharing a drink and a laugh, and spending time with his many friends. Often though, he could be spotted sitting quietly on his dock, enjoying the summer evenings.
There is no way to sum up someone so vibrant. All that knew him understand his infectious personality and kind nature. He will greatly be missed by his family, friends, and all of Southeast Wisconsin.
John is survived by his sons, John Paul and Drew Russell; sisters, Marilee Fuss and Maureen Russell, wonderful mother of his boys Sue Russell (John Pankau); nephew, Ron (Kris) Russell; niece, Karryn (Stuart) Mapes; and great-nephews and -nieces, Aaron, Nathan, Erin, Nicole, and Bradley.
He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emily Russell, Jack Russell, and Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Russell; and nephew of the late Robert ‘Calhoun’ Russell.
Funeral services for John will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Northbrook Church (4014 Highway 167, Richfield, WI 53076) with Dr. Lee Hayward officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Tuesday from 4:00 - 5:45 p.m. Due to the current pandemic the family will require that guests wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to BrookLink (12555 W. Burleigh Suite #3 Brookfield, WI 53005) or to a charity of one’s choice are appreciated.
A celebration of life for John will be held at Druid Lake at a later date.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared online at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.