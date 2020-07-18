ALLENTON
John M. ‘8-Ball’ Apalsch
August 5, 1958 — July 10, 2020
John “8-Ball” Apalsch, 61, of Allenton, passed unexpectedly Friday July 10, 2020. John was born August 5, 1958, in Milwaukee to Anatolijs (Tony) and Irene (Young) Apalsch; the second of five children. He graduated from Milwaukee Boys Tech at the age of 16 and worked as a ranch hand and then as a diesel mechanic when he met his forever love, Laurie (Button), at Wolski’s Tavern. After asking her to dinner, John convinced her to ride there on the handle bars of his bicycle and they were together ever since. They married in Milwaukee on February 20, 1982 — an unseasonably warm day — and in the following years raised two daughters, traveled throughout the country, laughed often, and had many adventures in between.
John was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister Mary, but is survived by Laurie, his wife of nearly 40 years; daughters Jessica (Matt) Verwey, Kimberly (Corey) Newby; grandchildren Timothy, Levi, MB, Duke, and Esme; siblings Robert (Anne) Apalsch, Ann (Andreas) Loeffler, and Martha (Michael) Tsuchihashi; stepfather Michael Gregory; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
John was a strong and wise man, ever the thinker, rich in wit and always generous. He had a reserved and comforting manner, never shied away from the truth and lived life on his own terms. John excelled at anything he tried and some of his many hobbies included fishing, hunting, recreational shooting, reading, bowling, playing the guitar and banjo, and spending time with family and friends. It is with much sadness that such a loved and respected man has passed, but John will be forever alive in the memories of all those lucky enough to have known him.
There will be a celebration of life on July 25 from 1-3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park in Allenton.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.