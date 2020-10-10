WEST BEND
John M. Fechter
July 12, 1939 — Oct. 8, 2020
John M. Fechter, age 81, of West Bend, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born July 12, 1939 in the Town of Trenton to Paul Sr. and Martha (nee Kultgen) Fechter.
John was united in marriage to Karen F. Larson on September 16, 1961 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum.
He worked as a machinist at Mercury Marine for over 40 years. He loved being outside whether it was working in the yard or sitting on his porch watching the birds and squirrels. John enjoyed working with his hands and was very good at fixing things. He was extremely family orientated and loved helping family members with projects and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Karen, 3 children: Juliana (Merlin) Waechter of Slinger, Jacqueline (James) Busack of West Bend and Jamie (Danielle) Fechter of Wake Forest, N.C. and 7 grandchildren: John (Amanda), Jennifer (George), Nicole, Nicholas, Jessica, Tyler and Stephanie. He is further survived by his 9 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers: Paul (Eva) Fechter of Cedarburg and Donald (Shirley) Fechter of Campbellsport, Karen’s siblings: Calvin Ebersold, Denise Reilley and Bobbie Larson and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Martha Fechter, his son John Jr. in childhood, his great-grandson Lucas, his sister Rita and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A memorial service will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend. The family will greet relatives and friends from 3 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and leave condolences.