WEST BEND
John N. Delich
Jan. 21, 1930 — June 17, 2020
John N. Delich, 90, of West Bend peacefully passed away on Friday, June 17, 2020, at Cedar Community in West Bend, where he last resided. John was born in Chicago on Jan. 21, 1930, to the late Peter and Evelyn (nee Blagay) Delich and grew up in the Bridgeport maker. After his marriage to Theresa Amendola, they decided to move to Glen Ellyn to raise their family and enjoy life in the country. He served his apprenticeship working at Pentagon Patterns as a wood pattern maker. After becoming a journeyman, he started his own business in Glen Ellyn and his business thrived until he retired. John was a generous man who would always help those in need of his craftsmanship skills.
Working for himself, he was able to follow his passions of fishing, hunting, and gardening. He eventually purchased the boat of his dreams. He found peace and enjoyment on the water after working tirelessly for many years in building his business.
Those John leaves behind to cherish his memory include four children, John (Linda) Delich of Tennessee, Jeannie (Barry) Scott of West Bend, Michael Delich of Wheaton, IL, and Carrie Delich of Woodstock, IL; four grandchildren, John (Holly) Delich, Greg (Katie) Delich, Kelly Scott, and Michael (Bekah) Scott; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Geraldine Berthold; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa; two sisters, Helen Bordeaux and Ruth Benard; and a brother, Peter Delich.
A private memorial service for immediate family at Cedar Community Memorial Garden will take place at a later date.
Memorials to the Cedar Community Activities Dept. (5595 County Road Z, West Bend, WI 53095) are appreciated.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with John’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.