EDEN
John Peters
May 31, 1968 — Aug. 24, 2020
John Peters’ hardworking hands came to peace with the Lord on Aug. 24, 2020, at age 52.
He was born May 31, 1968, to Richard and Adeline (Faber) Peters. John graduated from West Bend West High School in 1986. He worked as a cement mason then continued to receive a mechanical engineering degree from MSOE. John had many passions in life, but none more precious than his beloved son Mark. You could hear the pride in John’s voice when he talked about the home improvement he finished, watching Mark play soccer or having the largest bowling handicap in the league. He enjoyed the first snowfall for snowmobiling as well as attending sprint car or monster truck races. He liked spending time up north in Phelps, being in the pits at modified and late-model races, playing pool with friends and outdoor sports.
John was a caring and giving person, which continued after his death through his gift of organ, eye and tissue donations. A celebration of life gathering will be Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Bend Moose Lodge.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be given for his son Mark’s trust fund.