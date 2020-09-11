John W. Schmidt
May 10, 1957 – August 25, 2020
John worked for Walter and Lil Luedtke from the ages of 15 to 18, as well as helping on the farm. After that he drove school bus for Kewaskum Schools from 1975 to present. John was also a third-party bus driver examiner and trained new bus drivers. School bus driving was the one thing he loved!
John is survived by his sisters, Sharon (Jeff) Shaw of Kewaskum and Mary (Bruce) Bauer of Plainfield.
He is further survived by his nieces, Julia Shaw, Breanna (Kelese) Bauer-Sibert, Maranda Bauer, Shelly Laukant, nephews, Jeffrey (Jessica) Shaw II, Brian Bauer, Michael Bauer, and Jamey Rieger; great-nephew, Jeffrey Shaw III; great-nieces, Rosella Shaw, Stormey Laukant and Skyler Laukant; dear friends, Jamie (Michelle) Shaw; godson, Shane (Maranda) Abitz; and his canine snack companion, Trixie.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer and Beverly Schmidt (nee Winters).
Memorial service for John will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Miller Kietzer Funeral Home, 215 Forest Ave., Kewaskum, WI 53040.
John’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Please bring your favorite recipe on an index card to share with the family in John’s memory.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with John’s arrangements.