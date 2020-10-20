John W. Schroeder, 59
John W. Schroeder, 59, of Milwaukee passed away unexpectedly on October 14, 2020. He was born August 10, 1961, son of Dorothy Thompson and the late Kenneth Schroeder. He was the third of four siblings and is survived by his younger sister, Julie Rust. He graduated from Grafton High School in 1979, and Kettle Moraine Technical College as a certified auto mechanic. He is also survived by daughter Melanie Crain (Jason Grosso); sons Jeremy Crain-Schroeder (Serenity Crain Schroeder), Jesse Crain-Schroeder (Shyanne Harvey) and Russell Creapeau; and grandchildren Jacy Crain-Schroeder, Jaylynn Harvey and Cadence Grosso.
Funeral services for John will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Grafton Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road at 4 p.m. with Visitation at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of services.
