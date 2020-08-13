Jordan M. Retzke
On the morning of August 8, 2020, heaven gained a beautiful soul with the passing of Jordan Retzke. She was tragically taken from this world too soon after complications from her chronic asthma. She is the beloved daughter of Terry and Kelly Jo; loving sister to Connor (Ellie), Madison, and Allie (David); and cherished girlfriend and adventure partner to Sean Seawall. She was also deeply loved and cherished by her grandparents Jack and Dottie O’Neill, grandmother Janice Retzke, and her many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Those that knew Jordan remember her genuine smile and contagious laugh. There was never a quiet moment and she always shared what was on her mind. She embodied simplicity and enjoyed the small things in life. Jordan was authentically and unapologetically herself.
She felt most at home while in nature and enjoyed spending time outside with her beloved boyfriend, Sean. Whether it was camping, hiking, hammocking or going for a bike ride, Jordan had a zest for life and adventure.
Jordan’s kind heart could be seen in her compassion for the elderly. She found purpose in working as a caregiver and lovingly helped look after her own grandmother, Janice, as well.
May we all take from this the ability to slow down and enjoy life’s simple pleasures. Jordannhad dreams of traveling to new places and exploring the beauty of our world. May we all cherish our own adventures and think of her along the way.
A Rosary for Jordan will be held at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, W63-N527 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. A visitation will continue from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Oratory, 524 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee. Burial will follow at 1:15 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery on Pioneer Road, just West of Wauwatosa Road.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jordan’s honor to the National Parks Foundation, https://www.nationalparks.org.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or visit muellerfuneralhome.com.