Joseph E. Stickney
Oct. 17, 1941 — July 22, 2020
Joseph E. Stickney died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, peacefully with Jesus and his family at his side. Joe loved his Lord and talked to people wherever he was about Jesus. He felt it was important that people knew him like he did.
Joe was born in Shawano on October 17, 1941 to Earl and Gloria (nee Diestler) Stickney.
When Joe graduated from high school, he worked for the Gamble store in Wausau. Joe married Jean Debroux at Peace Lutheran Church in Antigo on July 21, 1962. After his marriage, Joe and his wife, Jean, moved to the Grafton area, where he worked for Pioneer Container in Cedarburg, then he worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Milwaukee. He felt a calling to work for his Lord, so he took a position with the Lutheran Laymen’s League out of St. Louis, Missouri, where he traveled the United States and Canada spreading the word of his Lord. His last position was with AAL (Thrivent), from which he retired.
He loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews, and enjoyed when they would get together to play sheepshead or some other kind of card game. Joe and his wife also had a cat called Molly, which they inherited from his mother-in-law. All he would have to say to her is “I am going to bed now,” at which she would race down the hall to the bedroom to be picked up so she could sleep with him. Joseph loved life and people.
For 13 years he wrote and authored a newsletter called Joe’s Rocking Chair Greeting. He sent the newsletter to people encouraging them to stay close to Jesus. His last publication was about how important and loving hands are. On a monthly basis he must have emailed and mailed out about 150 newsletters to various people encouraging and telling them how important it was to stay connected to the church. Joseph was a member of David’s Star Lutheran Church, Jackson.
On July 21, 2020, Joseph and his wife, Jean, celebrated 58 years of marriage. He always kidded that with that many years of marriage it qualified him to be considered a veteran.
Besides his wife, Jean (nee Debroux), Joe is also survived by three sisters: Marilyn Prepster of Sheboygan, Gail (Richard) Schoepke of Tigerton and Karen (Duncan) Henke of Antigo, three brothers: David (Jennifer) Stickney of Gleason, Kenneth (Faye)
Stickney of Antigo and Robert (Naomi) Stickney of Glenallen, Alaska; two sisters-in law: Dorothy Sharp of Antigo and Karen Stickney of Antigo, stepfather Coleman Day of Antigo; two stepsisters: Shelly (Mark) Gehrke of Wausau and Theresa Steele of Wausau; and a stepbrother, Nicholas (Mary) Schmelter of Utah. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Ann Jakl and Gloria Stickney; two brothers, Jerry Stickney and Marlin Stickney; three brothers-in-law: Dennis Jakl, Jack Prepster and Curt Inderdahl; stepfather, Lindy Schmelter; stepsister Linda Ruf; stepbrother, Ted Schmelter; and two stepbrothers-in law, Norman Steele and James “Moxie” Ruf.
Special thanks to Joe’s nephew Kenneth Stickney Jr. who donated a kidney to Joe on August 31, 2007. This was a wonderful gift and he appreciated it greatly. This gift allowed Joe to lead a fairly normal life and during that time period, he was able with the help of his Lord to write and send out Joe’s Rocking Chair Greeting.
Special thanks to Shared Ride transport who took Joe to DaVita, where he had dialysis, Ozaukee Family Services for help when needed, the gals that came into the home from Home Instead of Cedarburg and Lawlis Family Hospice.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at David’s Star Lutheran Church, 2740 David’s Star Drive Jackson, WI 53037 at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Michael Woldt and Pastor Kurt Loescher will officiate. Joe’s family will receive visitors from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or a charity of your choice are appreciated.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.