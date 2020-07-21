Joseph F. Hickey (Joe), 90
Joseph F. Hickey (Joe), 90, of Palm Springs, CA, passed peacefully on July 14, 2020, in Cable.
He was lovingly cared for by his wife of 63 years, Shirley; daughter Susan and caregiver Sevastian. Joe was a true Irish gentleman who always saw the best in others. He didn’t preach, but instead showed us his deep faith through his generous, loving, patient and kind actions. Joe was raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, as the youngest of nine children. At the age of 5 his mother passed and his aunts, Martha, Mary and Helen Hickey, took him in with his sister, Loretta, and brother, Bob, and raised them. Joe was forever grateful to his loving aunts. He entered into the Catholic seminary at the age of 14 and spent his high school and college years at St. Meinrad Abbey in Indiana. After graduating from the seminary with a degree in philosophy, he entered the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean War and was in the Counter Intelligence Corps (he was a spy!).
Joe returned to Indianapolis after his discharge from the Army and met Shirley shortly thereafter. They were married June 8, 1957. They lived there for a few years and started their family. After a job transfer they moved to Wisconsin. Mequon was their home for 47 years, where they were members of Lumen Christi Catholic Church.
Seeking warmer weather, they moved to Palm Springs in 2016. They discovered the heat in Palm Springs to be intolerable in the summer and have spent the last four summers at their son Joe Jr.’s beautiful home on Crystal Lake in Cable.
“Papa Joe” is survived by his wife, Shirley; his four children — Joseph Francis Jr. (Carol Moser), Anne Michele (Richard) Merritt, Susan Marie Farley and Mary Lynn Hickey; and his five grandchildren — Christopher Joseph Doherty, Chelsea Marie Doherty (Seth) Seymour, Meghan Marie (Matthew) Kluegel, Connor Joseph (Briana) Farley and Dillon Patrick (Kelsee) Farley.
Joe always stopped to smell the roses and planted beautiful trees and gardens. He loved his apple trees. Every fall, he would pick apples from his orchard in Mequon, wash and shine them and deliver them to friends and neighbors. He was a football fan (Green Bay Packers, Notre Dame and Army), fisherman, animal lover, Eagle Scout, Skipper of the Sea Scouts, tennis player, sailor and avid reader especially of the sports section in the morning paper. Joe was a member of the Mequon-Thiensville Senior Art League, where he made many friends and learned so much from his fellow artists. He’s been called home and we are sure he found a “Joe Hickey parking space” in heaven.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and three sisters.
A memorial mass celebrating Joe’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Lumen Christi Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, Mequon, WI. The Mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV_UNj0vpMOF_wk5P5bQvQ/live You can also find the link at https://www.lumenchristiparish.org/.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to: Regional Hospice Services, Inc., 15910 W. Company Lake Road, Hayward, WI 54843 Missionary Fraternity of Mary, PO Box 94, Thiensville, WI 53092 Christ Child Society of Milwaukee, 4033 W. Good Hope Road, Milwaukee, WI 53209.