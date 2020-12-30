WEST BEND
Joseph Gust DeLuisa
Aug. 29, 1951 – Dec. 23, 2020
Joseph G. DeLuisa of West Bend passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the age of 69.
Joseph was born on August 29, 1951, to Nino and Mayme (nee DiSalvo) in Milwaukee. He attended Custer High School and left to join the U.S. Army. Joe coached 4th – 8th grade soccer at St. Philip Neri Catholic School, and also coached little league baseball team the Cardinals. Even though Joe had no experience at either sport, he bought a book and stepped up when needed for his kids. He was a successful coach at both sports. His family was the most important and always first in his life. He liked watching his kids and grandkids playing sports. He also enjoyed spending time with his sons working on cars. He was a great muscle car enthusiast, organizing many car shows. He loved talking old cars with everyone and anyone. Joe also loved riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed Milwaukee Brewers games along with spending time with friends and family at Green Bay Packers parties. He enjoyed watching, talking and playing with all his grandchildren along with his great-granddaughter Violet. They all made him smile and brought him joy. Joe worked for many years as a bartender for the Pepino’s restaurants in Milwaukee.
Joseph is survived by his wife, SueRae (nee Olson), and sons Nicholas and Daniel (Gillian). Joseph is further survived by his grandchildren Devin, Gianna, Gabriella, Adelynn; great-granddaughter, Violet; sister-in-law Carol (the late Thomas) DeLuisa; brothers-in-law Michael (Mary) Olson, Roger (Joan) Olson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Philip (Patricia) DeLuisa, Antoinette (Robert) Keller, Donna (Donald) Fields.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (1025 S. Seventh Ave., West Bend) with Father Nathan Reesman presiding. Visitation will be at the church only on Saturday, January 2, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Memorials are appreciated to the family.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.