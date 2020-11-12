Joshua J. Terry
June 13, 1979 - Oct. 30, 2020
It is with great sadness that on the evening of October 30, 2020, Joshua J. Terry passed on to eternal life. Joshua was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Joshua had so much love to give, especially to his wife and little fur babies. Joshua “Big Josh” was a quiet man who loved to play basketball and weightlift at the Feith Family YMCA. He liked to take relaxing nighttime drives and listen to music. He enjoyed playing sheepshead with his mom and brothers and Uno and poker with his in-laws. He loved traveling with his wife and heading up north. He had a passionate interest in coins and sports cards. Family life and moving back to Cedarburg made him fulfilled and content.
All of us will miss you dearly, our minds will still talk to you, are hearts will feel an emptiness but our souls will know you are at peace. Joshua, you will always be remembered as an original. You were a matter-of-fact character, generous with a heart so big filled with unconditional love. You were greatly loved.
Joshua grew up in the Newtonburg area of Manitowoc County, attending First German Lutheran grade school and Lincoln High School. Later Joshua moved to Cedarburg, graduating from Cedarburg High School in 1997. He earned a degree in Psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Joshua is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Renee A. Terry (Baertlein). He was beloved and devoted son of parents Judy and Tom Golding, father James Terry; brother to Jaymiee Terry, Geoff, Edward (Julie), and Andrew (Sam). He was cherished son-in-law to Mary Baertlein, loving brother-in-law of Dr. Elisabeth Baertlein, Chris and Dr. Krista Leberfing, and Eric and Alicia Hurd. He was the loving uncle of Trenton, Jeremy, Kloe, Mia and Cameron. He is also survived by faithful and loved puppies Albe, Fritz and kitty Hammish. He was a friend to many including his basketball “Noon Hoops” friends.
He was preceded to eternal life by aunt Diane Teunissen and uncle Richard Teunissen, Grandparents Earl and Dorothy Teunissen, and father-in-law Lee A. Baertlein.
Private Catholic Mass was held at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, Mequon, November 9, 2020, followed by a private entombment at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Cedarburg.
To honor Joshua’s memory the family encourages you to live a life of kindness and compassion. If you wish to further help the family gifts can be directed to paypal.me/justiceforjoshua.