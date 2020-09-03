WEST BEND
Joy Presley
June 10, 1924 — Aug. 31, 2020
Joy Presley, nee Schneider, passed away Aug. 31, 2020. She was born in the Town of Barton on June 10, 1924, the daughter of the late Joseph and Amanda (Kluever) Schneider. Joy moved to the city of West Bend at an early age. She attended West Bend schools. She married Jamie Presley on June 15, 1946. The Presley family lived at their farm in the Town of Trenton from 1959 to 1986, and then moved to the city of West Bend, residing there except for a brief period of time when they lived in McKenzie, Tennessee. Joy is the mother of Stanley (Eileen) Presley, Scarlett (Fleming Crim) Presley, Holly Presley, and Paige (Cindy) Presley. Her grandchildren are Cody Renee Backhaus, Amanda Jo Blank, Erin Joy Presley, Leigh Ellen Presley, Dylan James Presley, Nicole Pari, and her great-grandson, James R. Merkel, and great-granddaughter, Aubrey Pari.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Jamie Presley; grandson Joey Presley; and sister, Pearl Lezotte.
Joy was also preceded in death by her brother, PFC Stanley Schneider, killed in action April 4, 1945, in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross.
Joy graduated from West Bend High School in 1942 and immediately became employed at the West Bend News as a reporter and society editor. After raising her family, she was employed at various times by WBKV, and as town clerk for the Town of Trenton. Her last employment was as secretary to the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
Joy was also a member of the Washington County Historical Society, the West Bend Beautification Committee, and the Washington County Humane Society.
Funeral service for Joy will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095, with Amanda Jo Blank (granddaughter) as presiding officiant. Interment at Washington County Memorial Park following the service.
Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Joy’s arrangements.