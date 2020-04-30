Joyce Donna Grisar, 81
Joyce Donna Grisar of Milwaukee passed away on April 22, 2020, at the age of 81. Joyce was born in Milwaukee on April 29, 1938, to Arnold H. and Dora L. (Schneider) Grisar.
She graduated from Grafton High School in Grafton in 1956 and received a diploma in nursing from Milwaukee County General Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. Joyce worked in the operating room at Milwaukee County General Hospital for many years. She had a passion for learning and read many books and loved to travel. She lived in Florida for a short time before returning to Milwaukee.
Joyce is survived by her sisters, Jan (Janis) Parker (James) of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jane Brooks of Woodruff; niece Kelley Goodwin (Scott) of Colorado Springs, Colo., and son Jeremiah Goodwin (Elizabeth) of Aliso Viejo, Calif., and their children Savannah, Makaylah, and Alannah; cousin Pearl Meier of Minnesota. Joyce was predeceased by nephew James Parker Jr.
Zoom graveside memorial service was held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Grafton. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Grisar family.