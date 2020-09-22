Joyce F. Rydz, 94
Joyce F. Rydz of Mequon passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the age of 94.
She was the loving mother of Raymond “Butch” (Mary) Rydz Jr; cherished grandmother of Crystal (Dave) Comerford, Heidi (Ian) Kordus and Eryc (Waynette) Rydz; stepgrandma of Jeff and Amy. She was proud great-grandmother of Heather, Kevin, Allison (Brice), Anthony, Ovra, Dylan, Ayden, Gabe, Marcus and Felicia; step-greatgrandchild, Abby. She was special great-great-grandma of Kylynn and Freyja. Joyce is further survived by her brother, Jim (Kathy) Fisher; son-in-law, John Heglund; sister-in-law, Shirley Fisher; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Cecelia Raschka; her husband, Raymond Sr.; and her daughter, Judith Heglund.
Joyce loved her bingo; she was known for her love of Christmas, always having her home decorated and Christmas-Eve open house. Joyce enjoyed crocheting, making 100s of quilts up until two weeks ago for people. Joyce baby-sat and cleaned up until her 90s for many of the families in Ozaukee County. Most of all she loved being around her family and friends; they say she had an unforgettable soul and spirit that touched everyone she met.
A memorial party will happen at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. You can email the family your contact information at cctissy41771@yahoo.com to join them for the party.