WEST BEND
Joyce L. Gatzke
Feb. 11, 1933 – Oct. 12, 2020
Joyce Lucille Gatzke (nee Ludwig) of West Bend went to her eternal home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the age of 87. Joyce was born on February 11, 1933, in the Town of Auburn, Fond du lac County, to Vilas and Evelyn (nee Schulz) Ludwig. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee. She worked at Regal Ware in Kewaskum until she met her future husband. On February 20, 1955, she married Lloyd Gatzke at Trinity Lutheran Church. This marriage was blessed with six children, five sons and a daughter. Joyce was a devoted stay at home mother, and together with her husband raised her family in a loving Christian home. When Lloyd retired from Regal Ware in 1999, Lloyd and Joyce took an active role in the Builders for Christ Program of the Wisconsin Synod Lutheran Church. They were involved in this mission work for 19 years and worked on 24 different projects around the United States which included churches, schools, fellowship halls and parsonages. Among Joyce’s other interests were square dancing, camping, window shopping, quilting and an abundance of volunteer work. Joyce was proud of her family and instilled in each of them the desire to volunteer and to help others. She was the perfect example of a loving Christian mother.
Lloyd and Joyce were devoted members of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend and were part of the altar committee for many years. Together, they cheerfully served their Lord to show their gratitude for their many blessings.
Lloyd and Joyce loved to travel around the United States and internationally. Together they were blessed to experience the people and culture of 12 different countries outside the U.S. Joyce’s favorite trip was to Australia.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Lloyd; her five sons and their wives Robert (Debra), Kenneth (Diane), Terry (Corinne), Larry (Evelyn), Rodney (Sherry), and her daughter, Lora. Joyce was proud of her seven grandchildren and her ten great-grandchildren: Jamie Geidel (Jill) and their children Gregory and Hope; Rob (Chrissy) Gatzke and their sons Shawn, Brennan and Owen; Megan (Dan) Lederer and their children Allison and Benjamin; Thomas (Alana) Gatzke, David Gatzke, Jennifer (Jason) Donath and their son Henry, and Dawn (Robert) Kubowski and their sons Xavier and Aiden. Joyce is also survived by her loving sister, Delores Arndt, and dear sister-in-law, Stella Ludwig, many other family members and wonderful friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Vilas and Evelyn Ludwig; her parents-in-law, Walter and Lorinda Gatzke; two brothers, Elton and Norman; her granddaughter, Maria Lissette Gatzke, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Due to COVID, we will not be having a service at this time. A celebration of life is pending to be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given in Joyce’s name to Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.