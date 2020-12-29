WEST BEND
Joyce M. Fischer
Dec. 22, 1927 - Dec. 23, 2020
Joyce M. Fischer, 93, of West Bend, passed away on December 23, 2020, at Serenity Villa in Slinger.
Joyce was born on December 22, 1927, on the family homestead farm in the Town of Trenton. She was the daughter of the late Austin and Camilla (nee Faber) Schloemer. On October 14, 1961, she was united in marriage to Glenway Fischer at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend. Glenway preceded Joyce in death on April 2, 1989. Joyce was a member at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend. She enjoyed going out to eat and playing sheepshead and other card games. She was also active at the senior center in Jackson.
Those Joyce leaves behind to cherish her memory include her sister, Verla Bilgo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Joyce was preceded in death by three sisters, Camilla (James) Kreis, Bernetta Sutherland, and Shirley Schloemer; and a brother-in-law, August Bilgo.
Private graveside services for Joyce will be held at Washington County Memorial Park.
Joyce’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Serenity Villa in Slinger and Horizon Hospice for the tremendous care provided to Joyce. A special thank-you to Dennis and Lynn Schloemer for their care and visits with Joyce.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Joyce’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.