Joyce M. Nelson, 84
July 5, 1935 -- May 14, 2020
Joyce M. Nelson of Grafton passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 84 years. Joyce was born on July 7, 1935, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Walter Gengler and the late Alice (nee Dornauf) Gengler. She later graduated from Shorewood High School and went on to work for numerous secretarial positions. Joyce was very fond of her animals and had many cats and dogs throughout her life. She was a simple person, who enjoyed a conversation with anyone she met. Joyce was a longtime member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grafton.
Joyce is survived by her son, Theodore Nelson Jr., of Grafton; her dear friend, Gloria Portner, of Hartford; Theodore Nelson Sr.; other relatives in California and Wisconsin, and many other friends.
A graveside committal service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 2 p.m. at St. Catherine Catholic Cemetery in Brown Deer. Father Mike Barrett will officiate the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice are appreciated.
