Joyce Marie Wendegatz
Dec. 12, 1935 – Dec. 5, 2020
Joyce M. Wendegatz (nee Raether) age 84 passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in West Bend. She was born on December 12, 1935 in Oseola to Jacob and Marie (nee Kutz) and raised in Fond du Lac County and was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee. Joyce attended Campbellsport High School. She moved to West Bend after high school when she went to work at Pick Manufacturing and the various jobs. She later married Delmar E. Wendegatz on April 28, 1956. Her hobbies were needlepoint, crochet and loved attending all sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also liked to go to the casino. She was a member of St. Paul’s Cedar Lake Lutheran Church.
Joyce is survived by her husband Delmar, children Del of West Bend, Daryl (Phyllis) of Milston and David (Lorrie) of West Bend and Dawn (Todd) Machtig of Sheboygan Falls. She is further survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, sister Donna (Miles) Wilson of Cecil, sisters-in-law Darlene Ernisse of Kohlsville, Marilyn Christian of Hartford and Betty Raether of Kewaskum, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws Adolph and Viola Wendegatz, her brothers Lester (Ruth), Fritz (Alice) and Ralph Raether and her sister Gertrude (Art) Backhaus.
A funeral service for Joyce will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 12th at St Paul’s Cedar Lake Church (4113 German Village Rd West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor John Cook presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 11:30 am until 12:45 pm. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to St. Paul’s Cedar Lake Church or Kettle Moraine Lutheran School.
A special thank you to Dr Herdrich, Dr Fischer and the nurses for the care given to Joyce at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend.
