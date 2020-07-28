Juanita Schmidt, 96
Juanita Schmidt, age 96, of Cedarburg passed away Sunday morning July 19, 2020, at Lasata Care Center.
She was born March 4, 1924, in Gainesville, Texas, to Alonzo and Emma (Lewis) King. On July 27, 1944, Juanita was united in marriage to Howard B. Schmidt, in Lake St. Germain. They traveled the United States when Howard was in the Air Force and lived in Italy, vacationed in northern Wisconsin for many years and after retiring settled in Cedarburg. Juanita is survived by her daughter, Susie (Bob) DeWinter of San Diego; a daughter-in-law, Janet Schmidt of Grafton; her grandchildren Mark (Amy) Schmidt, BJ (Chrissie) Schmidt, Sean (Liz ) DeWinter, Dustin (Katy) DeWinter and Wesley DeWinter; great-grandchildren, Holden, Nina, Rosa Schmidt, Mayan and Seylia Schmidt and Peyton DeWinter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard, in 2008; and her son, Howard “Butch” Schmidt, Jr., in 2013; and her grandson Steven Schmidt in 2012.
Private Services were held. The Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Schmidt family.