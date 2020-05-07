Judith A. Paradowski, 79
Judith A. Paradowski (nee Lemanski), born into life on June 12, 1940, was born into eternal life on May 1, 2020, at the age of 79. She was the loving wife for 59 years of Gilbert; beloved mother of Michael, John (Jeff Reeves), and Julie. She is further survived by sister-in-law Teresa Bell, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorials to the Celiac Disease Foundation (www.celiac.org) or Wisconsin Parkinson Association (www.wiparkinson.org) are appreciated. Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com. The Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg, Michael Schramka, associate, is assisting the family.