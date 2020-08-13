Judith E. ‘Judee’ Pacl, 77
Judith E. “Judee” Pacl (nee Burback) of Grafton was born to life on December 7, 1942, and born to eternal life on August 5, 2020, at the age of 77. She was the dear daughter to the late Walter and Dorothy (nee Baron). She was the beloved wife of Richard for 57 blessed years. She was loving mother to Jeffrey (Kim) Pacl, Kris (Don) Seebach and Steven (Sandra) Pacl. She was beloved Nana to Marcelina, Brandyn (Fionna), Chandler (Reanna), Devin, Alec, Brennan and Sydney and great-grandmother to Cash, Cole and Jackson. She was dear sister to Cindy (Greg) Sawatzke and the late Debbie (Tim) Olszewski. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Judee always put family first. Some of her favorite family vacations were the many trips to Cocoa Beach, Wisconsin Dells, and the Northwoods.
We will always love you “To The Moon And Back!”
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Service of Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630.