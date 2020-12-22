Judith Lynn Golding, 71
Judith Lynn Golding, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was born On October 13, 1949, in Sheboygan to Earl and Dorothy Teunissen. Judy was one of the seven children. Four of the children were born with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is a genetic disease that impacts the lungs and liver.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Tom; four children Jamie, Geoffrey, Edward and Andrew; six grandchildren Trenton, Jeremy, Chloe, Rhiannon, Melissa, and Lucy Stella. She is further survived by her brothers Randall Teunissen, who also has alpha-1, Larry and Mark Teunissen, and one sister, Jane Vlietstra.
Judy was preceded to eternal life by her son Joshua; a brother, Richard, and a sister, Diane, who both died from complications of alpha-1.
Judy was a professional nurse with an RN, bachelor, and Master of Science degrees in nursing. She attended and graduated from Holy Family School of Nursing, Alverno College, and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Judy spent her career practicing, managing, and teaching nursing at several Wisconsin facilities. Her favorite calling was pediatrics, especially when it involved cancer treatment. Judy’s avocations included community service work and quilting (especially at Ye Olde Schoolhouse).
Judy is a special person that brought love, joy and hope to many people during her life. She put others’ needs before her own and she will be missed by her many friends.
A private service will be held at Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg. The service will be performed by Pastor Susan Sytsma Bratt of Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Mequon. It is planned to have a much larger celebration of Judy’s life later in 2021 when conditions permit meeting in large groups.
The family would like to thank Dr. Randolph Lipchik, Dr. Mark Brantley, Dr. David Sonetti and Dr. Zoran Gajic for their professional care over several years. The family would also like to thank the University Wisconsin health system and Kathy Hospice.
Donations to Alpha 1 Foundation are welcome.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.