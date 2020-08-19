WEST BEND
Judith Schepp
Dec. 15, 1947 – Aug. 11, 2020
Judith Schepp (nee Blish) 72, of West Bend died on Aug. 11, 2020 at Serenity Villa Assisted Living in Slinger. She married her husband Allen on July 1, 1967.
Judith is survived by her three children, Allen Jr., Becky and Teri. Beloved grandchildren Keyan, Pamala, Kiera, Hunter, Zayley, Jordan and Dakota. Her sisters Marcella, Linda and Sally.
Judith is preceded in death by her loving husband Allen, her parents George and Lucille, her brothers Bob, Terry and Dennis, sister Marilynn and her loving grandson Tyler.
We would like to thank everyone at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend and Serenity Villa Assisted Living in Slinger for all your great care.
There will be no funeral service per her wishes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date TBD at this time.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.