Julie Beth Blanchard
Aug. 7, 1960 — Oct. 24, 2020
Julie Beth Blanchard (nee Borchardt) of West Bend passed away Saturday, October 24, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. Julie was born August 7, 1960, in Milwaukee, the daughter of John and Janet (nee Librizzi) Borchardt. Julie was raised on Big Cedar Lake and graduated from Slinger High School in 1978.
Big Cedar Lake always had a special place for Julie, and she cherished many memories of the lake from childhood up through her adulthood. She had a beautiful soul, exceptional sense of humor and would always help anybody in need. Julie cherished time with family and watching her grandchildren grow.
Those Julie left behind to cherish her memory include her loving parents; children Mike (Sierra) Milosch, Joseph (Christie) Blanchard; sister Denise Borchardt; brother John (Joy) Borchardt; treasured grandchildren, Owen Milosch, Brayden, Brooklyn and Grayson Blanchard; nieces Lindsay (BJ) Sauer, and Lacey Weninger; greatnephews Cameron and Logan Sauer. She is also survived by other relatives and many friends that she has impacted over the years.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gordon and Marie Borchardt and Frank and Pauline Librizzi.
A special thank-you to the doctors and nurses at Froedtert West Bend Hospital for helping to make her final days as comfortable as possible.
A celebration of life will be held in spring 2021. Contributions in memory of Julie to the Washington County Humane Society are appreciated.
