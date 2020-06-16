Karen L. Kendzor, 78
Karen L. Kendzor (nee Romitti) was born to eternal life May 29, 2020, age 78, reunited with her beloved husband and best friend, Ken, to whom she was married for 60 years. She was the loving mother of Brian, Paul, Andy (Meg) and Tricia (Craig) Sederholm; proud YaYa of grandchildren Taneal, Matthew, Hannah, Riley, Zach, and great-grandchildren Mila and Ava. Karen is further remembered and missed by her sister and brother-in-law Lois and Ken McClendon and family, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Sara Romitti, brother Richard (Hazel) Romitti, sister Shirley (Lee) Krist, nephews Richard (Sue) Krist and Christopher McClendon.
Memorial gathering at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg, on Saturday, June 20, from 11 a.m. until the memorial service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are appreciated.
For safety and comfort virtual attendance is available. To request access link and password, please send email to karenkendzor2020@gmail.com.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit www.harderfuneralhome.com.