Karen R. Grady (nee Mahoney)
Karen R. Grady (nee Mahoney) of Grafton passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 77 years old.
Karen was born on November 11, 1942, in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada. Karen was a woman of great faith and was a member at St. Joseph Parish in Grafton. Her true love was spending time with friends and family, especially her four grandchildren. Karen is survived by her loving children: Shawn Grady (Justine), Kelly Grady, Colleen Wegner; cherished grandchildren Sami Grady, Nathan Wegner, and Ryan and Kara Tomlinson. She is further survived by her twin brother, Kevin (Judy), and older sister, Colleen, and many nieces, nephews and friends that will greatly miss her. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Tom and sister Patricia. Karen will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her fun loving personality, her caring way and her warm heart.
A Christian Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton, with Fr. Mike Barrett officiating. Family will receive friends at the church from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Karen will be laid to rest at a future date at her family plot in Sault Ste Marie, Canada. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church are appreciated.
