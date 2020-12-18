WEST BEND
Kari Lyn Mueller
Feb. 8, 1972 - Dec. 15, 2020
Kari Lyn Mueller, nee Wojtalewicz, formerly Schilling, age 48, of West Bend passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Ascension Elmbrook Hospital in Brookfield after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born February 8, 1972, in Stevens Point to Richard and Jonelle Wojtalewicz.
On February 24, 2020, she was united in marriage to Patrick W. Mueller in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Kari was a very giving and helpful person which naturally led to her career as a nurse. She worked hard to become an LPN then pursued a bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration which led to her career as an IT director for Froedtert Health for many years before working for Ascension. Kari was an overachiever, always working her absolute hardest, going the extra mile, to make sure the people around her were happy and comfortable.
Kari loved life. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, whether it was going to concerts or sitting around a fire. She was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed collecting Packers memorabilia. She was happy when she could go camping or spend some time at her summer home near the Dells. Kari also loved to travel, especially if it was to warmer weather and could spend time on sandy beaches. She embraced spending time with friends and family, and lived to please others. She loved hosting, always living her life as if she was in a tropical paradise.
Kari was dearly loved by all her family, countless friends and her co-workers.
Kari is survived by her husband, Pat; three children: Pearse (dear friend Taylor) Schilling, Olivia Schilling and Grace Schilling; and two stepchildren, Hailey Mueller and Jordan Mueller. She is further survived by her father, Richard Wojtalewicz of Hazelhurst; her twin brother, Cory (Jenny) Wojtalewicz of Stevens Point and their two children Colton and Parker; and her brother Brock Wojtalewicz of West Bend and his four children Clayton, Wylder, Cruz and Sachi. She is also survived by Pat’s parents: Nate and Cindy Elsner of Lowell; her brother-in-law, Chris Mueller of Lowell; and countless very dear and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jonelle DeKay, and her grandparents.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with the Rev. Nathan Reesman presiding. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, at the church only from 1:00 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. Because of Kari’s great love of nursing and the care she received she wanted to help future nurses from a Christian university fulfill their dreams. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in honor of Kari can be sent to: Concordia University Foundation, 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive., Mequon, WI 53097. Please write Nursing Scholarship for Kari Mueller on the memo line.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book and leave condolences.